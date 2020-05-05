Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of shopkeepers of MA Jinnah Road, Railway Station Chowk and Jameel Shaheed Road held a demonstration here at Railway Station Chowk on Monday to protest against what they alleged police excesses.

Reports say that scores of shopkeepers gathered at railway station roundabout, and they raised slogans against the Town police.

Protesters burnt tyres as a result of which traffic was suspended. Town police reached the spot and tried to disperse the protestors, but the latter offered resistance and manhandled several policemen. They later told the media persons that due to financial problems they were compelled to partly open their shops, but police resorted to baton charge, injuring some of them.

They lamented that police’s behaviour was condemnable, particularly when they were facing financial hardships due to the lockdown. They complained they were even not given ration bags, as, what they alleged, these bags were distributed on the basis of political affiliations.

They warned that if the government did not allow them to open their shops, then they would be left with no option but to forcibly open their shops.

Jobless youth

commits suicide

A jobless youth of village Faqeer Bisham Brohi, taluka Sindhri committed suicide on Monday by setting himself on fire. Reports say that victim Izhar Brohi, 30, was jobless for the last four months.

Depressed by joblessness due to continuous lockdown, he sprinkled Kerosene Oil on him and set himself on fire.

He was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital where due to the absence of Burns Ward, he was later referred to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. However, his family members could not shift him to Hyderabad since they could not bear the travel expenses.