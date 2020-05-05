Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain held telephonic conversation with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and exchanged views in detail on empowering the provinces on education under the 18th Amendment. Ch Shujat Hussain told the federal minister that 18th Amendment, also has some good provisions and his party fully supported them. “But our party is strongly opposed to the arrangement made in this amendment regarding the subject of education. It is not good for the coming generations, he added. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood assured Ch Shujat Hussain that his proposals about education sector will be brought under consideration. The minister said that government will also consider the proposals coming from opposition parties.