Share:

ISLAMABAD-Taylor Swift sent Whitney Hilton, a Utah nurse who’s a fan, a handwritten note along with a bundle of goodies in appreciation for her work amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hilton, who works at Ogden, Utah’s McKay-Dee Hospital, took to social media recently to thank the Grammy-winner, 30, for her act of kindness. The Shake It Off singer’s letter and gifts came as Hilton was turning 30; and had returned to her native Utah after she traveled to New York to assist staffers at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the state’s battle against the virus. In her note, Swift, who is quarantining with her beau, 29 year old English actor Joe Alwyn, showed her appreciation for the selfless efforts of Hilton and her peers in putting the heath of others ahead of their own as the world fights the novel virus.