LAHORE - Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country. According to Meteorological department, rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, R.Y.Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during night time on Monday. During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Khanewal 13mm, Islamabad (Golra 9mm, Zero Point 7mm, Saidpur 3), Lahore (A/P), Multan 6mm, Okara 5mm, Sahiwal, R.Y Khan 4, Faisalabad 3mm, Khanpur, Jhelum, Jhang, T.T Singh 2mm, Joharabad and Lahore (City) 1mm. On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 34 degrees celsius and 22 degrees celsius, respectively.