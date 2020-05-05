Share:

KHYBER - The number of corona cases in Landi Kotal are feared to rise in coming days, as thousands of Afghan nationals are living in unmanaged shelters

in the city after having been refused entry into Afghanistan through Torkham border by the Kabul authorities.These Afghans including women and children

a couple of days had travelled to Landi Kotal

from various areas of Pakistan to cross the Torkham border to their native country, however,

the Afghan government refused entry citing lack of quarantine facilities.An official of the local administration told this scribe that the stranded Afghans had taken

refuge in mosques, verandas and streets under an open sky in the city bazaar while local

philanthropists are providing them food and water.Keeping them under one roof may increase changes of getting contracted with corona virus,

he said. According to the Pak border security officials, they repeatedly asked the border authorities of the other side to allow entry to their nationals but they declined their request on excuse that they could not accommodate a huge