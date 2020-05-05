Share:

Erdogan also said Turkey is determined to continue supporting Libya’s legitimate Libyan government to transform the area into a region of peace.

"The safety of Libya and the peace and well-being of the Libyan people are the key to the stability of all North Africa and the Mediterranean."

He also said thanks to Turkey's support for the legitimate government the putschist Khalifa Haftar is losing ground.

Countries that provide him unlimited financial support and weapons will not be enough to save Haftar, who also faces opposition from locals in the lands he occupies with every step he takes, said Erdogan, adding: "Hopefully, we will soon receive new good news from Libya."

The Libyan Army has recently made gains against Haftar's militias, which are supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar's forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.