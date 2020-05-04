Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu cinema and television. She is the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira and sister of Irsa Ghazal. After making her acting debut in the 2013 romance Mere Khwabon Ka Diya, Shah had her first critical success with the 2014 thriller Bashar Momin. She rose to prominence by featuring as the female lead in several critically acclaimed serials, including Duaa, Neelam Kinaray, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, Thoda Sa Aasman, Lashkara, Ru Baru Ishq Tha. She received further recognition for playing against type in the 2017 spiritual drama Alif Allah Aur Insaan that earned her a Hum Award for Best Negative Actor and the 2018 psychological thriller Balaa for which she received nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards. Here, she recently became a sight to behold in this alluring ink blue silk floss embroidery on a draped off white georgette classic kurta. Here outfit is designed by very famous by Rizwan Beyg.