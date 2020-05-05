Share:

The 3rd meeting of the Committee on virtually of National Assembly during COVID-19 will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday, under the Chairmanship of Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The committee will discuss the modalities for holding physical sessions and duration of each sitting of the NA during COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also ponder upon how to take up legislative business, Question Hour, Calling Attention Notices during the said sessions.

The committee will also take up health safety measures along with SOPs and special logistic arrangements to enable the members and NA Staff to attend the sessions.

The committee was constituted by the NA Speaker to make recommendations for convening virtual session of the National Assembly during coronavirus.