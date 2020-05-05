Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the mark of 20,000 cases in the country with total 462 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus, says the official data.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 20,186.

These include 7524 cases in Punjab, followed by 7465 in Sindh, 3129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

7,524 cases in Punjab, 7,465 in Sindh, 3,129 in KPK, 1,218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad, 364 in GB and 71 in AJK

According to NCOC, as many 5,590 patients of coronavirus have been recovered so far, while 462 deaths have been reported due to the infection including 180 in KP, 130 in Sindh, 124 in Punjab, 21 in Balochistan, four in ICT and three in GB. And 173 patients are in a critical condition, it added. The government has conducted total 212,511 tests since outbreak of the pandemic.

The government has made ready 717 hospitals across the country to deal with COVID-19 with 3,839 patients admitted across the country, the NCOC said.