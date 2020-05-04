Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Monday advised Pakistan women’s team to watch more and more cricket during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown as it helps in creating match awareness.

Wasim, the ICC Hall of famer, said that it was because of 1992 World Cup winning team’s captain Imran Khan that he developed the habit of watching other teams play. “I remember during our 1990 tour of Australia. We used to train in the morning. Because of the heat and rigorous training, I was once feeling sleepy but Imran bhai told me to watch the match between Australia and West Indies and said that he will ask me questions about it. He made me watch the match so I could make better decisions by learning from what the other teams were doing,” he said.

Stressing upon the importance of hard work, Wasim said that the national women’s team possessed the desired skill level and needed to work on the physical fitness to further enhance their fielding. He advised women team captain Bismah Maroof to put in extra yards to be the role model for the players. “As a captain, you have to inspire your team. I used to work on my fielding for at least an hour during my captaincy as I had to stay inside the circle,” he added.

The former legendary pacer also revealed his success story how he became a fast bowling icon and attributed it to sheer hard work. “I used to try different bowling angles during my stints at Lancashire and experimented with my run up that made me a street-smart bowler.”

He advised the bowlers that they should have at least three different deliveries in mind in their run up while bowling in the death overs and to be prepared for every possible scenario before the match. “Visualisation is the key to counter pressure. Always isolate yourself a night before the match and think about different situations and how will you operate in them,” Wasim concluded.