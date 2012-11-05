

KARACHI - Awami National Party Sindh chief and Senator Shahi Syed has welcomed the Supreme Court order in the Karachi violence case, and criticised the agencies role in screening out the reality from the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Mardan House on Sunday evening, Shahi said the government was not serious in brining peace to the metropolis and didn’t give any concern on the last year decision of the apex court about cleansing the city of weapons and eliminating the no-go areas. He said unfortunately it was terrible that the government was neither serious in bringing peace to the city nor it was executing the orders of the judiciary which, according to him, was a brutality with the citizens.

He said they were sorry over saying that the government and law-enforcement agencies were responsible for the bloodshed in the city.

He paid tributes to the Supreme Court for its decision in the Karachi violence case, and branded it as the manifestation of the painful situation of the city.

The ANP leader asked the government to inform the public regarding the names, identities and affiliation of those 35 people who were released on parole. “It should also show how many people have been released on parole in the past four years.”

He added that almost 4,000 people had been released and the government should take strict action against those officials who were involved in it. To a question about MQM’s referendum, Shahi said his party was against religious extremism and that the party leaders were speaking against extremism and militancy for the last 35 years. He said his party would favour everyone ready to fight extremism and militancy. He further said criminal elements were taking extortion money, killing innocent people, looting banks and using the name of Taliban. He said, “Our party workers are receiving hundreds of threatening phone calls from these extremists who use the name of the Taliban.” The law-enforcement agencies could trace them, but they were not taking action, asserted the ANP leader.

LNH to host workshop on Nov 5: A workshop will be held on “Sentinel node biopsy in breast cancer” on November 5, at the Auditorium Liaquat National Convention Center.

The event is being organized by the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Study and Health Sciences, Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College, said an announcement issued here on Sunday.