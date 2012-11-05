RAWALPINDI – Citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed grave concerns over the nominal decrease in public transport fares and termed it an unjust decision of the transport authorities.

According to sources, clashes between the commuters and transporters on the fares are a common practice in the city.

The transporters are bent on receiving the fares fixed by the government and transport authorities but the commuters reject the revised fare list, saying the fare schedule was not in accordance with the decrease in the CNG prices.

Talking to INP, Farooq Sial, a commuter, said that CNG price was decreased by 33 percent but the stop to stop public transport fares were decreased only by Rs3, which was unjust.

“The transport authorities have made the new fare schedule keeping the transporters’ interests in mind, while the common man was still bearing the brunt of the high fares,” he said.

Sagheer Ahmed, another commuter, said that Rs10 stop to stop fare was absolutely fair and making a fare list in accordance with the current CNG prices was a challenge for the government and the traffic authorities.

Expressing his views on the issue, Irshad Husain, a driver, said that they were charging the fares fixed by the concerned transport authority. He further said that the fares were quite justified as three days a week, their vehicles run on petrol due to the weekly outage of the CNG.

The residents of the twin cities demanded of the high-ups of the traffic authorities to revise the fare list and make it in accordance with the new CNG prices.