

LAHORE – A woman was killed at her doorstep after she refused to marry her daughter with relatives, police said on Sunday.

Salima Bibi, a resident of Shadbagh, came at her doorstep when Shahid Nawaz of the same area and his accomplices opened fire on her, killing her on-the-spot, police said.

Quoting family members of the deceased, the police said that Salima did not want to marry her daughter with Shahid Nawaz and this intensified the dispute between the two families.

The police added that the accused had also sent his parents to Salima’s house for this purpose, but she said no to them.

Enraged by the refusal, Shahid Nawaz along with his accomplices came to Salima’s house and called her outside. As she opened the door, they hit the lady with bullets leaving her dead on-th- spot and escaped, the police added.

Besides shifting the dead body to the City morgue for autopsy, the police have registered an FIR against Shahid Nawaz and his two friends under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).