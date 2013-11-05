Brasilia: Justin Bieber stormed off stage in Brazil after someone threw a water bottle at him. The bottle knocked the microphone out of the hand of the singer, 19, who looked into the crowd before turning and walking off without saying goodbye. Bieber, who was in the middle of his most recent hit Boyfriend, immediately turned around and stormed off stage. Teenage fans sat waiting for him to return for 30 minutes, but left disappointed when his entourage started packing the equipment away. “The scene was so shocking that even his dancers couldn’t believe what they had seen,” said Felipe, man reviewing show for Brazil’s website.–SN