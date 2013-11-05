Peshawar is the capital of KPK province and is the northern most city of Pakistan. Peshawar is one of the oldest cities of the region. It is considered the educational and medical center for the KPK province and even for the people of Afghanistan. With the settlement of cities in Afghanistan, there is an even greater demand for transport, health, banking, education and manufacturing services. And with the construction of the Afghanistan rail link to Tajikistan, Peshawar will become a major trading city of Pakistan.

Peshawar holds even more importance since the people of KPK are dependent on the medical, business and educational services offered in the city. Therefore its growth will help improve the living standards of the people of KPK. For any city to become a major Metropolis it ought to accommodate millions of residents. All it requires some degree of planning and care. At the moment Peshawar suffers from traffic, pollution, low residential space and almost negligible commercial space.

The only International Airport is in the middle of the city hampering growth of high rise buildings. PTI can pace up development by relocating and expanding the airport. They can build a new bigger airport to accommodate bigger planes and bring in high commercial volume. The airport should also have a custom clearance office and rail link for easy exchange of transported goods from air to rail links.

The city can do with some flyovers and less security checks as it looks like a war zone, while actually terrorists have managed to carry out bomb attacks and kill hundreds week after week. Peshawar need more hotels and better transport for visiting tourists. With roads going to Swat and other lovely places this can become a great tourist attraction. The PTI setup should also upgrade the water, sewage, solid waste and cleaning systems of the city to accommodate more residents in the city. New residential and commercial areas in the city are the need of the hour. City planners should also promote high rise buildings that can withstand earthquakes and provide accommodation to people moving from rural areas as well as for students.

New tourist attractions and entertainment points should be set up. Peshawar has some excellent potential to attract tourists from Afghanistan, China, Japan and Central Asia. And all tourists require hotels, food services, banking services etc with nearby areas such as Kund for picnic and Mohenjo Daro. I am positive that with some good planning the PTI Government can turn Peshawar into a modern and safe and secure metropolis.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER,

Peshawar, November 3.