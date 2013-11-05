PESHAWAR - A child was killed and six other persons, including four children, injured when a remote control device exploded in Khalid town area of Peshawar here on late Monday.

Rescue sources said that remote control device was planted near Chan Aga Hujra below an electric transformer, which exploded with a big bang. The blast also partially damaged three houses and electric transformers. The blast caused fear and panic among the residents and heavy contingent of police rushed to the site. The blast also injured Wajahat and his two children, when they were present near the Hujra.

Soon after the blast Edhi ambulances and rescue 1122 staff reached the blast site and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where they were identified Talha (6) son of Wajahat (dead), Khuzefa son of Wajahat, Wajahat son of Ameen, Ismail son of Akhtar Muner, Adil son of Malak Sardar, Sajad Hussain son of Malak Jehanzeb and Haroon son of Raza Shah.

Police and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and collected the evidence from the site.

Police said that around one kilogram explosive were used in the blast.