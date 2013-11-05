LAHORE - A senior journalist was robbed by eight armed motorcyclists at Club Chowk on The Mall, a few yards away from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Atif Mateen told the Race Course police that he was on the way home from Lahore Press Club on his car when the gunmen intercepted him.

The dacoits collected cash, mobile phones, and other valuables worth Rs100,000 and fled.

According to him, the bandits carried out the robbery brazenly on The Mall, the leading artery of the Punjab capital.

There was no police patrol at that time, he added. The police have registered a case and are investigating.