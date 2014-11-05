ISLAMABAD/SUKKAR- Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah said the government has not made any contact with him for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and if any delay is caused in this regard the government will be responsible.



“Government has not made any contact with me on the appointment of new CEC. The matter can proceed further if Prime Minister contacts me and proposed names of the CEC. But this has not been done so far”, he said this while talking to media here Wednesday.



He said “I have told finance minister Ishaq Dar that I am proceeding abroad on November 9 and will return on November, 24. If any delay is caused in the appointment of CEC then government will be responsible for it.”



Responding to a question he said consultation will be made with Imran Khan on the matter of appointment of CEC saying negotiations should be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf.



He went on to say Imran Khan seeks clash even for retreating. He should support us on the issue of curtailment of parliament tenure to 4 years. If Imran Khan comes on the negotiation table then we can talk to the government on all the matters including judicial commission.



MQM issue is in the hands of the government, he said it is responsibility of government to appease them.



Talking to journalists at Sukkar airport Khurshid Shah said he has extended an offer to PTI that he can play the role of mediator between them and the government to end the deadlock in talks. “In this connection he has talked to PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and their meeting is also likely to take place in this regard. He said it will be his endeavor that they should sit together and resolve the matter. If he is asked then he will be part of it, he underlined.



He said the stance of PPP on the issue of division of Sindh is categorical and clear, and neither the party stance has changed nor will it be changed. MQM has parted ways with them on the issue of division of Sindh. However PPP will not accept such demand.



The matter changing chief minister Sindh is not under consideration nor any consultation has been made with him on this count, he said. However the Canadian citizenship of Murad Ali Shah has been surrendered and he is part of the party, as Sindh needs a good finance minister, he stated.