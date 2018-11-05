Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Saudi Arabia and China are time-tested friends and they always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin. Talking to Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani at Governor’s House here on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia and China were very successful and would strengthen country’s economy. He said the country was faced with a crisis and passed through difficult times as far as economy was concerned, adding that “we must create unity in our ranks within the country”. He said it was most urgent to strengthen the country economically, adding that Saudi Arabia was a brotherly Islamic state. He said that attitude of the bureaucracy could not be reformed overnight, adding that it took bureaucrats 70 years to develop this attitude. He said change would be visible in every department shortly, adding that passion and hard work were more important to serve rather than powers. He said homes, jobs, justice and eradication of corruption were top priorities of the PTI. He said political freedom did not mean hurting others’ sentiments. He said no Muslim would tolerate blasphemy. He said the judiciary was independent in its decisions and the government had nothing to do with the recent Supreme Court verdict. Later, PTI Senate-ticket holders Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar and the governor congratulated them for being nominated by the PTI for the Senate seats. A large number of workers was also present on the occasion.