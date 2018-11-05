Islamabad   -   Jemima Goldsmith, British heiress and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday took to Twitter to slam the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for “caving in” to extremists’ demands to stop Aasia Bibi from leaving the country.

READ MORE: CM Punjab to inaugurate Head Marala Hydropower project today

Jemima criticised the Pakistan government for giving in to the hardliners, just three days after the PM had delivered a “brave and defiant” speech, defending the judiciary and warning the protesters for a government clampdown if they continued to create unrest in the country.

In her tweet, Jemima said “Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar #AasiaBibi from leaving Pakistan, after she was acquitted of blasphemy – effectively signing her death warrant.” In another tweet, she added, “Still hoping there’s some plan afoot which we don’t know about.”

 

 