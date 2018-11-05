Share:

Islamabad - Jemima Goldsmith, British heiress and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday took to Twitter to slam the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for “caving in” to extremists’ demands to stop Aasia Bibi from leaving the country.

Jemima criticised the Pakistan government for giving in to the hardliners, just three days after the PM had delivered a “brave and defiant” speech, defending the judiciary and warning the protesters for a government clampdown if they continued to create unrest in the country.

In her tweet, Jemima said “Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar #AasiaBibi from leaving Pakistan, after she was acquitted of blasphemy – effectively signing her death warrant.” In another tweet, she added, “Still hoping there’s some plan afoot which we don’t know about.”