NEW DELHI - At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured Sunday after a container truck rammed into a car and two two-wheelers in northern Indian state of Haryana, police said.

The accident took place on Gohana-Panipat highway near Mundlana in Sonipat district about 110 km north of New Delhi, the Indian capital city.

“This evening a container truck rammed into a car and two-wheelers here and killed 12 people, besides injuring seven others,” a senior police official posted at police control room Sonipat told Xinhua over telephone.

“Following the accident bystanders informed police, who reached to the spot to carry out rescue work.”

Officials said the police removed the bodies from the spot and shifted injured to the nearest medical facility.

“The injured were admitted at Khanpur medical college hospital and bodies have been kept at mortuary.”

Reports said the truck was coming in the wrong direction and driver of the truck escaped from the spot after the deadly accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report says on an average 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.