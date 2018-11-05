Share:

MOSCOW:- Over 20,000 migrants from the Middle East and North Africa armed with blade weapons are waiting for the chance to violate the Bosnian-Croatian border and infiltrate into the European Union, media reported on Sunday, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry. According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, 95 percent of these migrants are young male Pakistanis, Iranians, Algerians and Moroccans. Migrants, who arrive in Europe in an attempt to illegally reach wealthy countries, such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Norway, are stuck near Bosnia’s northwest borders, with Croatian riot police blocking entry to the European Union.

The official West Balkan route for migrants into Europe was closed in 2016. Since then, refugees have been trying to use alternative ways to cross the EU border. In April, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s parliamentary committee on defense and security reported that it expected an influx of about 50,000 migrants who would try to pass through the country to the EU states.