SARGODHA/BAHAWALPUR - Fake registration of four luxury vehicles has been found in the name of a 60-year-old poor labourer in Sargodha.

According to sources, Excise and Taxation Department traced registration in the name of that person as a car on his name was seized for bing involved in a fatal accident which claimed the life of a youth.

The laborer identified as Allah Ditta of Muhafiz Town locality situated on Faisalabad Sargodha road said that he never purchase even a cycle in his life.

He said that he had been compelled to round excise office repeatedly after he was found the owner of four motorcars.

On the other hand, department said that a probe was underway in this connection to trace out the real owner of the vehicles.

A condolence meeting was held at Press Club over the demise of life member of Sargodha Press Club and leader of JUI-S Maulana Samiul Haq. President Asif Hanif and Secretary General Malik Asghar presided the meeting.

The speakers paid homage to Moulana Samiul Haq for his unprecedented services for the country.

They added that deceased always remained in touch with journalists and Press Club for which he had been conferred life membership of Sargodha Press Club 6 years ago. A great number of journalists and notables of city also participated in the meeting.

Bahawalpur police busted inter provincial gang involved in car lifting. Cases were registered as a cars were stolen from Bihari Colony, Satellite Town, Model Town and Cheema Town.

The DPO took notice and ordered a special task team consisting of Sub Inspector Sohail Asif, ASI Riaz Ashraf, IT Expert Asim Raza, Imran Abbas under the supervision of SP Investigation.

The police team worked day and night and traced the interprovincial gang involved in car lifting and arrested Ishfaq, Nazim Ali, Haji Anwar, and Amjad and recovered stolen cars worth 4.9 million rupee from their possession.

These criminals were wanted in several cases of drug dealings and car theft, they used to lift cars and then sell them in KPK and Harrapa.

DPO Ameer Taimoor Khan appreciated the team on successfully arresting the accused.