LAHORE - More than 5,000 employees of Shaheen Airlines have not been paid their salaries for the last five months after closure of the airline’s operation. Employees on Sunday said they would stage a protest demonstration outside the airline’s office at Shimla Hill in Lahore for release of their salaries.

It is worth mentioning here that the airline was a defaulter of CAA worth Rs1 billion. As a result, CAA closed down its operations partially. On this, management of the airline made a hue and cry. On the intervention of the court, the CAA allowed its operations.

At the same time, the airline was directed by the court to pay the outstanding amount in installments. The airline however did not pay its dues. In consequence, the CAA closed down its office at Lahore and other airports of the country a few days ago.

The CAA also dispatched notices to the airline management to pay their dues at the earliest, but to no avail. Employees were demanding that the CAA pay their salaries after withdrawing money from the bank account of Shaheen Airlines.

They were also calling for auction of the airline planes parked at different airports of the country and pay employees their dues. An employee seeking anonymity said that management has once again promised to pay the salaries by November 15. No airline officer was available to comment on the issue.