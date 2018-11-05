Share:

Islamabad - The husband of Aasia Bibi, acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case has appealed to US President Donald Trump for refuge, citing danger to family members’ lives.

Ashiq Masih, the husband of Aasia Bibi, also appealed to the United Kingdom and Canada for assistance.

“I am requesting the President of the United States Donald Trump to help us exit from Pakistan,” Masih said in a video recorded by the British Pakistani Christian Association and seen by Reuters.

“I also request the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to help us, I also request the Prime Minister of Canada,” he said, while also asking for help on behalf of his brother Joseph Nadeem who has assisted with Bibi’s case.

The US Embassy and British and Canadian High Commissions in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the video.

On Saturday, Bibi’s lawyer Saiful Mulook told Reuters he had left Pakistan “to save (my) life from angry mob” and because of fears for the safety of his family.

Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in 2010 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim. She always denied having committed blasphemy.

“There will be a war if they send Aasia out of country,” TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi said after the deal with the government was reached to call off the protests.

Earlier, in an interview with German broadcaster DW, Bibi’s husband said he and his family were “frightened” after Pakistan’s authorities struck a deal with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in order to end protests over Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

As part of the agreement, officials will start proceedings to bar her from leaving the country. The government will also not prevent protesters legally challenging the Supreme Court decision to release her.

“The agreement has sent a shiver down my spine,” Mr Masih told DW. “It is wrong to set a precedent in which you pile pressure onto the judiciary.”

“The current situation is very dangerous for us. We have no security and are hiding here and there, frequently changing our location.”

He added: “My wife, Aasia Bibi, has already suffered greatly. She has spent 10 years in jail. My daughters were dying to see her free, but now this review petition will prolong her plight.”

UK MP Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, said he had asked the Home Office for an “urgent evaluation of the situation”, the Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudry told BBC that security had been “beefed up” to protect Aasia Bibi. “Yes, there is a situation and we are dealing with it, but I assure you that her life is not in danger,” he told the broadcast.

He described the government’s deal with the protesters as “firefighting”, saying it helped to “resolve the situation without resorting to violence”.