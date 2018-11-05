Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan expressed deepest sorrow and shock over the sad demise of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, Member AJK Legislative Assembly and President of Jammu Kashmir People’s Party who died of brain haemorrhage Sunday morning. The president, in a statement issued Sunday, said that the death of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim was a tragic loss for the entire AJK.

He said that Sardar Khalid was not only the son of Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan, and a scion of a great family but also a great leader with immense political acumen who was committed towards the welfare of his people.

President Masood while paying rich tribute to Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, said that he was a humble patriot whose loyalty for his people and country cannot be denied. He said Sardar Khalid had always raised his voice for the freedom and right to self-determination of his fellow Kashmiris who were facing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.