PESHAWAR - Awami National Party provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak has criticised PTI-led government for the increasing inflation rate in the country and said that the poor masses do not know why the government was torturing them.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar, he said that increase in the prices of edible items and monthly increase in the prices of petroleum products have badly affected the working class. The recent lawlessness in the country has put the businesses of the people at standstill, he added.

He said that the skyrocketing prices of daily use items are source of mental stress for the poor people, who will not be able to bear the burden anymore.

He said that the incumbent PTI-led government lacks ability to run the affairs of the state and this is the first government in which one person is working on four and five posts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the business community has also expressed their concern over the affairs of the state and they are reluctant to invest in the country.

Babak said that the previous provincial government had taken record loans and this loan will put extra burden on the poor people in the shape of taxes and price hike.

He mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau should take notice of growing corruption of the incumbent government in mega projects. He said that everyone knows about poor governance of PTI-led government and this is the right time for the National Accountability Bureau to start investigation.