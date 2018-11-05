Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Local people have demanded restoration of the public transport project recently shut down due to non-payment of dues to the company concerned by the Punjab government.

The government has again failed to run the project in Bahawalpur, following the closure CNG Bus Project, they said. The government funds worth millions of rupees have gone in vain while the people are facing severe difficulties.

Punjab Government had made an agreement with Niazi Bus Service according to which on routes of Bahawalpur including Bahawalpur to Yazman, the CNG Bus Service was started under the name of Bahawalpur Transport Company. The project flopped and its new buses have landed at Niazi Bus Stand.

Then former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif started Speedo Bus Service between Bahawalpur and Lodhran that failed miserably.

The government of Punjab had contracted with Daewoo Bus Service for first six months of service in which it was to provide staff and buses while the government had to pay the subsidy amount to Daewoo.

The project was concluded on 16th of June 2018 and even after 4 months of that contract's completion no payments were made and neither the project was renewed on which Daewoo Bus Service took off their buses from the routes.

Closure of the bus service has caused severe problems for the people especially students. The public demanded the government immediately restore the bus service.

IUB BUDGET: The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur approved Rs4,943.739 million budget for the financial year 2018-19.

Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq chaired the meeting.

This is for the first time that the university had approved surplus budget converting Rs 343 million deficits into Rs. 171 million surpluses during the last four years.

The syndicate also approved 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions as announced by the government of the Punjab.

Similarly, minimum pension has been increased from Rs 4500 to Rs 7500 and house rent also enhanced from 45 percent to 50 percent. Rs 1294.167 million have been allocated for development budget.

The university also observed increase in development budget which has been Rs 478.830 million during 2015-19 , Rs 269.022 during 2011 -15 and Rs 211.033 million during 2007-11.

Scholarships were also increased by 300 percent while welfare fund for employees has been enhanced by 400 percent.

The syndicate also considered disciplinary matters and approved recommendations of inquiry under PEEDA act against former controller of examinations Imtiaz Ali Sukhera.

PEEDA inquiry against director sports Amjad Waraich was also presented before the syndicate which directed to submit an inquiry report within 30 days.

The syndicate also considered cases of contractual extensions, pension, study leave and other administrative and academic related matters.