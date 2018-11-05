Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the newly established hydropower project near Head Marala here on Monday (today).

According to officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department, the hydropower project has been established in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Head Marala Barrage over River Chenab with a total cost of Rs3.98 billion under the supervision of the Chinese engineers.

It has total capacity of producing 7.64 megawatts electricity with four turbines of 1.9 megawatts capacity each, which were made functional after their successful tests conducted there under the joint supervision of Pakistani and Chinese engineers, the officials added.

On the occasion, the Chinese and Pakistani engineers will give a detailed briefing to the Punjab chief minister about the hydropower project .

The power plant was linked with the national grid. It would produce 50.3 million units electricity annually.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has approved a plan to establish 26 land revenue record centres in Gujranwala Division.

According to government officials, revenue officials have started work to find out suitable places for these centres.

The officials added that two centres would be established in Tehsil Saddar Gujranwala, one each in Kamonki, Wazirabad, and Nowshera Virkan tehsils and four each would be established in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and Hafizabad districts. The plan aims at providing quick services for the local people regarding the transfer of land record, mutation and issuance of the Fard.

33,744 hoax calls made

to 1122 in Oct

The people of Sialkot district made 33,744 hoax calls out of total 39,146 calls made to Rescue 1122 during the last month.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid told newsmen that people made only 1,532 calls for emergency relief on which emergency services were provided for 1,540 people during October 2018.

The people made 3513 calls for getting information, 357 wrong calls and 33744 prank calls out of total 39146 calls. The rescuers also fished out dead bodies of two unknown persons drowned in local canals as well.

Meanwhile, the officials of an NGO has started motivation of the nomad families towards the education of their children in Sialkot district.

It has launched an education promotional campaign in Sialkot district for the nomad people to motivate them to send their children to the schools. Getting education is the b

asic right of the nomad people. This campaign is giving desired results as it has so far enrolled 250 nomad children to the local government schools in Sialkot district.

Its official said that active motivation could also be helpful as an effective tool in promotion of primary education among the nomad children.

He said that nomad children could also be made the useful citizens of the society by giving them education, encouragement, love, affection and care.

FIA nabs 42 deportees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 42 accused Pakistanis, deported from Greece and Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot airport.

According to senior FIA officials, human traffickers had sent these accused to Greece and Turkey illegally after getting big amounts from them and their families.

The Greek and Turkish security officials had arrested them and deported to Pakistan.

FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

The officials added that the further investigations were underway, in this regard.