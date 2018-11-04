Share:

Government has changed the categories of foreign visits. This is a remarkable decision. Mostly our ministers are fond of visiting abroad many times in a year. According new rules, no minister will be able to visit abroad for more than three times in a year. This declaration ensures conservation of biodiversity and also increase the interest on the issue of national responsiblities. Numerous significant works required to be done in no time because Pakistan is already behind. There for presence of every minister is needed in the country for doing these works through and through.

NIGAR MENGAL,

Turbat, October 23.