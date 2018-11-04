Share:

Rawalpindi-Wrong and double parking is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads of the city as illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides are not only affecting movement of pedestrians but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment.

Though, the city traffic police and civic authorities on the directive of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, launched special operation last month, pushing the encroachers back and cleared several areas, but no permanent solution of the problem could be brought.

The situation is worse in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni

Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other roads.

In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpath creating problems for the pedestrians.

A shopkeeper in Urdu Bazaar, Altaf said the vendors encroach footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration. He informed that most of the traders park their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion.

“The administration should remove all the encroachments from commercial areas of the town to facilitate the pedestrians and streamlining the traffic flow”, Tahir said.

Amir, a resident of Banni chowk said illegal and wrong parking had become big a problem for the city.

“Traffic wardens are found absent from duty points and others make half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic, inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem with encroachments have led to the traffic mess problem which is getting worse day by day”, he added.

“The authorities should play an effective role to remove encroachments from the roads which will help ensure smooth flow of traffic,” the residents urged.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, teams have been constituted to lift vehicles on the parking rules violations besides impounding vehicles.

The CTO urged motorists to avoid parking their vehicles in no-parking areas as well as on roadsides that lead to traffic jam and thus creating problems for the public.

The citizens should follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents and traffic mayhem, he said.