This refers to a news item published in The Nation dated 02-11-2018 under the title “CAA official comes up with charges against DG”.

“The CAA official referred in subject news labelling so-called charges against DG CAA has recently been transferred from the post of Director Human Resources – where he served for more than five consecutive years - to the post of Director Engineering Services as a routine matter. It is also worth mentioning here that the Secretary Aviation/CAA Board is the competent authority for the postings and transfers of CAA Directors.

“However, the subject official strongly contended his transfer and personally took it to the extent of complaining of this step against his immediate bosses. Therefore, in his subject letter all the charges/irregularities he mentioned are nothing but just a reaction against his recent transfer which was made against his will.

“As far as the so-called allegation of DG CAA’s unavailability in Karachi is concerned, it may be pointed out that DG CAA also holds the charge of Senior Joint Secretary in Aviation Division Islamabad. Moreover, a full-fledged camp office of DG CAA is available in Islamabad. Therefore, for the smooth functioning of both his assignments he mostly sits in Islamabad.

“Overall, it may be clarified that all the charges made in referred letter are baseless and devoid of any meritorious considerations.”