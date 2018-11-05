Share:

There seems to have been a lot happening, but it all seems to have been blown away by the outrage over the Supreme Court quashing Asia Bibi’s conviction for blasphemy. The sit-in at Charing Cross, as well as the other protests which had paralysed the country, have been brought to an end, but it seems that all is not over.

Presumably, the feelings that fuelled the protests, which led first to schools being let out early on Wednesday, and then cancellation of classes and Board exams on Thursday and Friday, have not gone away. But more important perhaps is why they were there. I mean, why does the Chief Justice of Pakistan have to say that the Supreme Court quashed the conviction because there was no evidence? Don’t people trust the courts? I mean, that’s why appeals are allowed, because they would overturn the decision of a lower court.

I’m afraid that the PTI School of Jurisprudence has begun to prevail: an accusation is proof of guilt. I also wonder why the issue of the COAS’s religion was raised to the extent that Imran Khan had to come out and defend him during yet another televised address to the nation. That was actually another example. The allegation that the good General Bajwa is an Ahmadi is just that: an allegation, not proved in any court. But by PTI standards, that is proof enough.

The Supreme Court also had its hands full with the case of Azam Swati and the IGP Islamabad, Jan Muhammad. Swati is an interesting figure. He is not from Swat, as his name implies, but from Mansehra. He qualified as a lawyer, but went to the USA, where he opened a chain of convenience stores, and also qualified as a lawyer. He’s been district nazim of Mansehra, then became a Senator, and landed in the JUI(F). And from there moved to the PTI. It made him a minister, but couldn’t stop his Islamabad farmhouse being invaded by a buffalo belonging to squatters. He tried, it seems, to have them picked up, and got in touch with the IGP Islamabad. He didn’t answer his call. Swati contacted the Prime Minister, and the IGP was transferred. The Supreme Court wanted to know why. The defence of Imran’s decision was ‘discretion’. A little circular? ‘He can, because the rules let him.’ Anyhow, the IGP himself told the Supreme Court that under the circumstances, he would like to stay transferred. The Supreme Court also realised that the Islamabad police needed an IGP so that it could handle the anti-Asia Bibi protests.

Though this was clearly a minor conspiracy against Imran, he probably took heart from the fact that Jair Bolsonaro won the Brazil Presidency in the second round. Not only is he a misogynist, he’s also ex-military, and refuses to condemn the decades of military rule there, which provided an example for both Ayub and Yahya. And catch Imran hearing a word against those two luminaries.

Another change (well, sort of, though not yet) is German Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing that she would stand down at the next election in 2021, though she will give up as head of her party, the Christian Democratic Union, next month. She’d been Chancellor since 2005. It just goes to show, you can’t be in power for ever. Unless you won a World Cup for your country.

Imran can probably borrow from Donald Trump though. He echoed Ku Klux Klan chief David Duke, who said the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday before last which left 11 dead, was a ‘false-flag’ attack. Trump thinks the attack was meant to make his administration look bad. Similarly, the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi and hauled up Azam Swati because it wanted to make Imran’s government look bad.

A mysterious Israeli plane landing in Islamabad may have contained Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, but I doubt it. If Netanyahu came to Islamabad, wouldn’t Imran stage a dharna against him on the tarmac because of his corruption? (His wife is accused of having used PM House funds to order out, while he is accused of making decisions enabling a media mogul to make millions in his mobile phone company. It would fit in with the Musharraf agenda to grow closer to Israel, especially since it wants US goodwill for the IMF and is to get a Saudi package. Saudi Arabia is growing closer to Israel, as both countries are anti-Iran.

Another plane was the private airline’s jet that went down off Indonesian capital Jakarta, with all 129 on board being killed. There was a lot of hope generated by the picture of rather bedraggled infant who survived, but the official Indonesian spokesman said that was a picture from an old accident.

Well, there was no mistaking the death of Maulana Samiul Haq, who was murdered in his Rawalpindi residence at the age of 82. It is a tribute to his late father, Maulana Abdul Haq, that Sami’s main claim to fame was being his son. Sami was now Mohtamim of the Jamia Haqqania, Akora Khattak, but the Jamia is still named after the late Maulana. Jamia Haqqania granted Taliban leader Mullah Omar the first honorary sanad in the history of the Dars Nizami system after he became leader of Afghanistan. And the majority of the Taliban Cabinet had graduated from Haqqania. He was virulently opposed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, also the son of a very scholarly father, the late Mufti Mahmood. Yet Maulana Fazl has not gone beyond being the Mufti’s son, has he?

Footnote to these notes: The smog here is growing. And the sulphur in the air is making our eyes, noses and throats get irritated. We really need rain to damp it down. We had some, but not enough.