Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that corruption and nepotism in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has rendered the fire brigade department crippled and the megacity is witnessing big infernos on regular basis.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh along with his team rushed to the New Sabzi Mandi, Superhighway here on Sunday, when the news broke about a huge fire in private godowns which reduced at least 15 godowns to ashes.

Talking to the media men, Haleem Adil said fire was declared as the third degree, but the KMC proved its inefficiency to douse it, timely. He said that the KMC is not serious in addressing the problems of Karachi. He said it was the third degree fire but the phones of important KMC officers were kept off. He said the commissioner Karachi said that seven fire tenders were being rushed there, but only three of them reached timely while one water tanker was sent which was not sufficient.

He said the water tankers are used to supply water to the houses of VIP people. He said that no proper steps were taken to save the burning godowns of poor people. He said due to corruption and mismanagement of the city administration proper firefighting facilities are not available to the megacity. He said the provincial government which often sheds crocodile tears for the poor also turned its blind eye to this huge tragedy.

He said the poor people suffered losses of millions of rupees. He said the fire tenders of civil aviation, port Qasim and other nearby organizations should have been sent here urgently. He said snorkels should also have been demanded from these organisations. He said due to corruption and inefficiency of administration, the innocent citizens suffered huge losses.

He said lack of proper firefighting arrangements in the megacity is a proof of mega corruption. He said not a single minister of the provincial government reached there. He asked for payment of compensation to the affectees on government level.