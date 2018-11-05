Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will be made more conducive and competitive place for business and investment.

Addressing the opening ceremony of International Import Expo in Shanghai today, he said that while unilateral commercialism is aggressively sought by some and protectionism is on the rise, Pakistan takes great comfort in President Xi's courageous statement that their doors will never shut but will only open even wider.

The Prime Minister said the Chinese vision of belt and road initiative is giving shape to shared interests. He said the expo organized by China will help spread dividends of free trade amongst more closely integrated economies.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only impact Pakistan but also many other regions as it will cut distances and costs bringing much needed resources to the producers and products to the consumers.

He said the CPEC is a mechanism to forge even closer connectivity between different regions including middle east, central and South Asia. He was confident that it will open up new vistas and investment opportunities.

On the domestic front, the Prime Minister said the PTI government has initiated deep and meaningful reforms impacting all sectors and every aspects of governance.

He said we are committed to improving transparency and accountability processes by introducing seamless smart technology solutions.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Pakistan is blessed with an abundant array of resources ranging from minerals to fertile land to wealth of renewables and the most diverse landscape with 12 climatic zones.

Imran Khan said our industries are already producing a variety of goods in the fields of textiles, engineering, IT and medicine including surgical instruments. He, however stressed that our greatest and most promising source is the human. He said we have a young vibrant population whose potential will be exploited.