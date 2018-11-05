Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has appreciated the services of Medical Universities and NGOs, being rendered in Thar to combat the drought.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting in his office here on Sunday, which was attended by the Vice Chancellors of Dow University of Medical Services, Sindh Jinnah Medical University, LUMS, SMBBMU Larkana, PMU Shaheed Benazirabad, representatives of Thar Foundation, Rotary Foundation, Sindh Ango, Essa Laboratories, Red Crescent, Sailani Welfare Trust and Chhipa Welfare Trust.

Mumtaz Ali Shah noted that to facilitate the Drought affected people of Thar the rehabilitation work is in progress for provision of ration, water, medicines including all health facilities, education, forest development and provision of fodder to livestock, while mobile ambulances are also serving the people of their medical treatment.

The CS Sindh suggested the participants to organize the health conferences on UC level in Thar in association with the Divisional and District Management for awareness of the people of Thar to take care their health. He assured that the Sindh government shall cooperate to this effect.

Mumtaz Ali Shah informed that the Sindh government has recently recommended to allow grace period in receiving the departments for 08 districts of Sindh which are drought affected i-e Dadu, Sanghar, Badin, Umerkot, Qamber Shahdadkot, Thatta, Jamshoro and Tharparkar, as 513 villages of these 08 districts are under drought, he added.

He requested all banks and relevant organizations to stop debt recovery till the rehabilitation of Drought affected areas. The Chief Secretary maintained that four lacks, twenty thousands and nine hundred forty six ( 4,20,946) families have been furnished the wheat bags in Thar, while in the extremely affected areas of Tharparkar and Umerkot the 50,000 pregnant women have also been provide the food bags.

The chief secretary asked the NGOs and philanthropists to came forward and play their vital role for rehabilitation of Thar. Those who attended the meeting include Professor Dr. Aneel VC SMBBMU Larkana, Dr. Saeed Qureshi VC Dow Medical University, Professor Tariq VC JSMU, Salman Talibuddin Advocate General Sindh, Dr. Usman Chachar Additional Chief Secretary Health, Ms. Naheed Shah Durrani, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Waheed Sheikh and other officers.