LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Saleha Saeed visited Wahadat Road and Shadman Sunday Bazaars and inspected arrangements.

She also talked to customers and inquired about availability and quality of fruits and vegetables on the occasion. The DC also fined three big stores and stated that price control magistrates conducted raids to check shops selling fruits and vegetables on inflated prices in the city. Prices of vegetables and fruits are still the same at government-run Sunday bazaars and the open market. Moreover, the DC sought details of cases relating to Miani Sahab Graveyard to make a strategy for operation against the land mafia.

Separately, 12,000 tons of garbage and waste was lifted from the city as cleanliness operation continued in all parts of the city on Sunday. The DC has directed the MD of the Lahore Waste Management Company to monitor the entire cleanliness process.