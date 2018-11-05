Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar, has said that the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), government had launched an extensive derive to identify or capture tax evaders having luxurious cars in their use. The present government was focusing on tax reforms to expand tax network, he stated while talking to a private news channel. We are working on changing tax system for achieving tax target set for this fiscal year, he stated. To a question he said that there was need to bring improvement in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). It was a vast subject to enhance efficiency in the Federal Board of Revenue, he said. In reply to a question he said we have suggestions that could be given to prime minister for separating the internal audit bill from the institution of Federal Board of Revenue. To another question he said that all out efforts were being made to collect revenue and for this, steps had been taken to achieve the objectives.