Share:

LAHORE - Dry weather is expected in Punjab including provincial capital, however, rain-thunderstorm have been forecast at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded as 24 degree Celsius.

According to met office, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Sialkot 05, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Gujrat 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 28 and Kotli.

Experts said the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days.

Farmers have been advised to take adoptive measure.

Cotton picking should be adopted after 10:00 am as there will be dew present on cotton plants during early morning.

Environment was favorable for smog in South Punjab and cotton farmers have been advised to complete cotton picking as early as possible while during smog, cotton fibre quality may dangerously affected.

Sugarcane crop was near to maturity so that farmers should adopt crop management practices according to crop conditions. Plant protection measure should also be adopted in consultancy with agriculture extension and plant protections department.