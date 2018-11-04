Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emily Ratajkowski views marriage as a 'business'. The 'Welcome Home' actress wed producer-and-actor Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year after a two-month romance and she believes there are no expectations on the institution because its history is a ''joke''.

She said: ''You know, ultimately marriage is like business. ''Marriage is really to me what you want to take from it, because the history of it is like a joke.''

The couple wed in front of just a few friends in New York City and Emily's publicist advised her to break the news herself, when she called her a few hours later. She recalled in an interview with The Times magazine: ''What she said to me was, 'I'm not going to say anything. Put it on Instagram. Control the narrative.' ''

Last month, Emily and her friend Amy Schumer were arrested after taking part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the 27-year-old beauty was shocked that her outfit attracted so much attention, though she was also pleased it brought more attention to the cause.

''I don't know. I was really happy that it brought so much attention to Kavanaugh and what's going on in DC, but also, I would have never thought that anyone would have talked about my outfit ... I was wearing a tank top and jeans. I was like, 'What?'

''Amy wrote a whole long thing [about it] and was like, 'First of all, I wasn't wearing a bra either.' She's hilarious.''

The 'Gone Girl' star was particularly fascinated by the fact many of the police on duty were female.

She said: ''What was interesting was that the people who were arresting us were women, people of many different ethnic backgrounds, and you're looking at them thinking, 'I wonder what you think about this?' ''