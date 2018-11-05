Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla claimed that the department recovered Rs 2 billion during four months of vehicle tax recovery drive.

According to a statement, during the campaign as many 17627 vehicles were checked while Sindh Excise Department impounded 916 vehicles and the documents of 1384 vehicles were also seized.

In Karachi 4648 vehicles, in Hyderabad 5652 vehicles, in Sukkur 2685 vehicles, in Larkana 1796 vehicles, in Mirpurkhas 1470 vehicles and in Shaheed Benairabad 1376 vehicles were checked and Rs. 15792698 were recovered in term of taxes and fines from these vehicles.

These details were given in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Admin Syed Sibten and other officers also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that during current fiscal year from July 2018 to October 2018 Rs. 2178833599 had been collected in term of motor vehicle tax and registration fee while in the same period during last financial year Rs. 1943663416 had been recovered.

On this occasion, the provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the officers of Excise Department on conducting a successful Road Checking Campaign and expressed his hope that they would continue to perform their duties with the same spirit as they did during Road Checking Campaign. He was of the opinion that it was a matter of satisfaction that the people not only cooperated with the staff of Sindh Excise Department during Road Checking Campaign but they also rushed to motor registration offices to deposit their taxes.

Provincial minister for ET&NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla also requested to those owners of the vehicles, who have not deposited their taxes yet, to deposit their taxes before launching of next Road Checking Campaign.