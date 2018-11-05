Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday lauded completion of mission pervaaz, which was initiated by renowned social worker and singer Fakhr Alam last month.

In his felicitation message, the governor commended the commitment and bravery of Fakhr-Alam, who despite all odds, continued to realize his dream of travelling around the world in his single engine plane and completed his mission successfully. He said that Alam had made every Pakistani proud by his unprecedented achievement which had made him the first Pakistani to complete such task with flying colours.

While congratulating Alam on behalf of President and Prime Minister, the Sindh governor said that he had proven his doubters wrong, who raised many questions when he announced to undertake the mission. He said that Alam had registered his name in the record books as the first Pakistani to achieve this remarkable target.