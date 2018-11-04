Share:

LAHORE-Singer Fakhr-e-Alam has accomplished his ‘Mission Parwaaz', becoming the first Pakistani to circumnavigate the globe solo.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote: "Pakistan, Mission Parwaaz accomplished. We are now in the history books of aviation.” His journey came to an end in Florida, US.

Designer Asim Jofa congratulated Alam and twetted: "I congratulate my dear friend Fakhr-e-Alam on completing Mission Parwaaz and becoming the first Pakistani to circumnavigate the world. Hats off to you. You’ve made all of us and Pakistan, very proud.”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari also lauded Alam’s efforts. He wrote: “Congrats Fakhr-e-Alam for being Pakistan’s first to circumnavigate the globe. Just another time you’ve made us all very proud. Always daring new things. #MissionParwaaz.”

Three years ago, Fakhr-e-Alam announced his love for flying and aircraft. However, after a lot of hard work and fortitude, the 42-year-old has finally achieved his dream.

Last week, he was detained at the Russian airport as his visa had expired.

The message was shared by renowned actor Faysal Quraishi on Twitter. “Please tweet on my behalf,” the message read. “I am detained at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport because my visa expired by 2 hours and date changed.”

However, the government officials from Pakistan got in touch with the Russian authorities and they granted Fakhr a new visa.