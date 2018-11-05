Share:

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered 30 more Benami accounts opened under the name of domestic workers during its ongoing investigation into a mega money laundering scam.

FIA officials revealed on Sunday that the 30 Benami bank accounts were operated under the name of eight domestic workers hired by an influential businessman.

The said workers earned only between Rs12,000 to Rs15,000, yet transactions amounting to Rs10 billion had been conducted through their bank accounts, the FIA said.

The accounts were used to launder money around different districts of the province, the agency’s officials said, adding that some of the accounts were in Buner, Swat, Kalam and Basham.

“National Identity Cards of those involved have been sent to the State Bank for further information and to find out if there are more bank accounts being operated under their name,” the FIA officials added.