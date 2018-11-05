Share:

KHANEWAL - Four persons died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a car and AC coach on Khanewal-Lahore National Highway near Moosa Virk in Tehsil Mian Channu, about 35km from here Sunday evening.

According to rescue 1122 and NH&MW Police, driver of the speeding AC coach (LES-7676), on the way from Multan to Lahore, lost control of the vehicle when a wrong turn was taken by the driver of a car (LEF-3218), towards Abdul Hakim. Resultantly, the coach smashed into the car, killing two car riders died on the spot while two others breathed their last on the way to hospital. The deceased persons were identified as Muzzafar, Muhammad Noman, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shahid. An unidentified person sustained critical wounds and was shifted to THQ Hospital Mian Channu along with the dead bodies.

FIA role highlighted

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan zone Deputy Director Sardar Mavarhan Khan urged the people to report cybercrimes to the FIA for early regdressal of their grievances. He said that its main target was to minimise the cybercrimes, human trafficking, corruption & malpractices in the offices of federal government and its related institutes. He said the Federal Investigation Agency aims to be the premier professional organization as a federal investigative arm of the Government of Pakistan. he said it had undertaken an organisational revamping process under the leadership of its Director General.

The overall objective of the revamping process is to deliver professionally with refocus on money laundering and assets recovery. He said complainants seeking help from FIA can call at 9911 and 111-345-786.