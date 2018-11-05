Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - An eight-year-old girl died allegedly due to administration of a wrong injection by at the clinic of quack brothers here at Mohallah Qaimwala on Sunday.

According to police sources, the girl eight-year-old Fizza was brought to a clinic being run by two unqualified practitioners, both brothers - Wajid and Rashid, situated at Mohallah Qaimwala, with severe fever.

The quack brothers administered injection to the girl due to which her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last within no time.

Following the incident, the quack brothers fled the clinic while parents of the girl started protest against the death.

Muzaffargarh City Police SHO Jam Sajjad informed the media that samples have been collected for forensic test from the clinic and legal process has been started.

The residents of the area told the media that the Health Department has failed to check quackery despite tall claims and so-called crackdowns. They alleged that drug inspector extorts heavy amounts as monthly, allowing the quacks to play with the lives of poor people.

The bereaved parents and residents of the area demanded immediate arrest of the quacks and stern punishment for them.

On the other hand, the police claimed to have raided house of the quacks but failed to make any arrest.