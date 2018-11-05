Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director Nadra Islamabad Rizwan Haider on Sunday appreciated the government for launching the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme by visionary leader Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated that this successful programme is receiving overwhelming response from the salaried class and less income general public to acquire ownership of house on easy installments.

The housing is basic right of every citizen, will offer employment opportunity to wood designers, craftsmen, civil engineers, architects, construction companies, cement and marble owners, he stated in a news channel programme.

He said that government sponsored low-cost housing project was much warranted to meet the residential demands for people with limited resources as most visitors were the salaried people. He expressed the hope that all deserving people will get affordable houses under this scheme through following merit strictly.

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) will introduce online form submission facility for “New Pakistan Housing Scheme” during the next week to facilitate the citizens of far-flung areas. “The decision of providing online facility has been taken by NADRA considering the difficulties being faced by common citizens in form submission for this housing scheme,” he said.

“It is highest priority of NADRA to make the application process more convenient through giving facility of online application portal so that maximum number of people in far-flung areas can get easy access to the form submission facility”.

He said that NADRA has enhanced its network of Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) in rural areas to facilitate masses for correction of New housing scheme forms and for further guidelines.

NADRA had dispatched three MRVs to rural areas after the new directions, he stated. Rizwan Haider said that it will help reduce pressure of people in cities coming for housing and will get affordable houses near their doorsteps, he added.

“Housing is the basic and fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and with the construction of such a large number of affordable houses for ordinary citizens and poor segments of the society, the problem of shortage of housing facility in the country will be addressed,” he said.

He lauded the services of department and said that round the clock employees are working to fulfill the needs of poor masses and on daily basis we are getting 5000 to 6000 application forms and timing of employees was also enhanced from morning till late night at 11 pm.

He explained that candidates will be required to submit Rs 250 alongwith the form, and can also submit a photocopy of the form, provided they have given “complete and clear information”. Only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the scheme and preference will be given to candidates who do not own property in Pakistan, he added. Moreover, poor citizens with ray of hope outside the NADRA office also appreciated the government scheme and hoped preference will be given to real deserving people.

A 80 year old Suraya Bibi, describing it as a game-changer initiative to serve the poor and expressed hoped that every eligible person will be able to avail of the benefits. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted millions of people’s prayers in his back and wished him long life with prosperous progressive Pakistan. She added, it is the biggest government-sponsored housing scheme in the country. The number of beneficiaries is almost low paid poor masses.

PROJECT TO BENEFIT

LOW-INCOME CITIZENS

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Housing & Works Tashfeen Safdar on Sunday said that ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ equipped with all modern residential facilities was a revolutionary step for the provision of shelter to the shelterless and utilisation of resources for the benefit of the low income citizens.

In an interview with private news channel, Tashfeen Safdar said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would not only provide affordable shelter, but also ensure that the residents get all modern basic facilities of life. The project was the realisation of the dream of the low income people to have their own house and this project was an example of high standard and transparency, she noted.

She further mentioned that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme aimed at building five million low-cost and affordable housing units across the country.

The Secretary said that this initiative would help to provide employment opportunities and create demand in 40 industries directly involved in house building & attract foreign direct investment.

Government is committed to provide houses to homeless people across the country, she said, adding this initiative will also help on delivering the promise for 10 million jobs, she added.

Preference would be given to those who do not have any independent residence in Pakistan, she stated.

Moreover, she said people from every walk of life including politicians, academicians, government employees, farmers, labourers and general public widely hailed the launching of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a ray of hope for homeless, poor and ordinary people.