MUZAFFARGARH: The police recovered and defused a hand grenade found Inayat Minor Canal here on Sunday. According to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police, on tip-off the police rushed to the spot and found a live hand grenade from Inayat Minor canal. The civil defence officials were immediately called in who defused the hand grenade . The CTD officials reached the spot to check any subversive activity. The police have started further investigation.–Staff Reporter