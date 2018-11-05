Share:

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Sunday ordered the police to provide security cover to two lady doctors who were deprived of their properties by relatives for rejecting marriage proposals. The police chief has also directed the regional police officer to fully investigate the incident and send back a detailed report to the central police office. Both the doctors are said to be sisters and residents of district DG Khan. According to a police spokeswoman, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi said that supremacy of law and writ of government would be ensured and upheld according to the constitution of Pakistan and there is no place of “Punchayat” under the law. He said the police would be playing its role for protection of lives and properties of people. He also directed DG Khan RPO Umar Sheikh to investigate the matter of two female doctors who were deprived of 123 acres piece of land on the basis of a decision announced by a “Punchayat.” The so-called local council had confiscated 123 acres of land as a punishment when both the sisters rejected marriage proposals. The IGP has also directed the RPO to ensure security of both the sisters and provide them justice.