Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday (today) conduct hearing of the petition of Gulalai Ismail, a social worker, seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Ather Manullah will take up the petition moved by the social worker against the secretary interior for putting her name on ECL.

The petitioner had moved the petition through her counsel Advocate Suleman and sought removal of her name from the list.

The court had already issued notices to interior secretary, FIA DG and Immigration DG.

Gulalai Ismail was taken into custody by FIA on October 12 when she returned from the UK. After the arrest, the interior ministry had entered her name in the ECL.

On the previous hearing, the IHC bench had issued notices to the secretary interior and others to submit their reply for putting social activist Gulalai Ismail’s name on the ECL.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah directed secretary interior to send the ministry official who has knowledge about the issue and can assist the court.

Gulalai’s lawyer contended before the court that putting the name of his client on the ECL is an illegal act which is in complete violation of basic human rights. He requested the court to issue orders to the concerned authorities to return the travel documents and passport of his client.

Her counsel informed the bench that his client is working on human rights since 2009. FIA arrested Gulalai on Oct 12 when she landed in Pakistan from UK. She was later released on bail.

Gulalai was released from the FIA headquarters in Islamabad but her passport was withheld by the FIA officials.